Dolores L. Moyer
1939 - 2020
Dolores L. Moyer, 82 years, of Germansville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in South Whitehall Twp. She was the widow of Luther F. Moyer to whom she was married for 49 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Krause) Schellhamer, Sr. She worked for the Allen Organ Company in Macungie and the former Standard Plastics. Dolores was a member of Christ's Church at Lowhill in New Tripoli. She was a very spiritual person and enjoyed watching television. Survivors: children, Linda M. Yost (Thomas) of Schnecksville, David A. Moyer (Gina) of Slatedale, and Robert F. Moyer of Tamaqua; sister-in-law, Peggy Schellhamer of New Tripoli, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Ann Moyer and a brother, Charles Schellhamer, Jr. Due to the current restrictions Graveside services will be private at Lowhill Cemetery in New Tripoli. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ's Church at Lowhill, 4695 Lowhill Church Rd. New Tripoli, 18066 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darryl Schellhamer
Family
