Dolores M. "Del" DeLaurentis
Dolores M. "Del" DeLaurentis, 89, died on May 15, 2020 of COVID-19. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of Domenic and Elizabeth (Arnhoffer) DeLaurentis. She graduated from Holy Ghost School, Central Catholic High School, and the Charles Morris Price School of Journalism. She also studied at Moravian College. She had a long and varied professional career, from starting as a cub reporter at the Morning Call in 1948, to directing her own public relations and marketing firm and teaching as an adjunct professor of marketing at Lehigh University.

Del is survived by her children, Ann Pongracz (Mark Cole) of Las Vegas, NV; Jamie Sarna (Rudolph) of Penobscot, ME; Wendy Pongracz (John Ewing) of Philadelphia, PA; and Michael Pongracz, also of Philadelphia; and by her grandchildren, Daniel and David Yoken and Michael and Eliza Ewing. She is also survived by her sisters Joan DeLaurentis (the late Joseph Mahoney) and Helen DeLaurentis. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. Pongracz, Esq., and by her dear friend and companion, Cecil Blocker.

Del loved good company and a lively political discussion. She relished time with her family and friends. Her life was much enriched by her friendship with Jo-Ellen Darling, Cathy Capanaro, Megan Weikert, and her friends at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lehigh Valley. Her children are grateful for the warm and thoughtful care she received during the past year at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled when it is again safe for Del's friends and family to be together. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

The family suggest that contributions in her memory be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lehigh Valley, 424 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
