Dolores Marie (Courtney) Keller, age 75, died Mon. May 4, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. Born Feb. 6, 1945, in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Esther (Ziegenfuss) Courtney, and the beloved wife of James Keller, to whom she was married 52 years at the time of her passing. Dolores graduated from Mansfield High School in 1963. She attended Williamsport School of Commerce for Business and graduated in 1965. Dolores and James were active members of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Coopersburg. She was also a member of the Springfield Township Lion's Club, and the Springtown Fire Company Auxiliary. She lived on a dairy farm all her life. She enjoyed farming, vegetable gardening, selling her produce, and tending to her flower gardens. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. In addition to her husband, Dolores is survived by: daughter Briana Steich (husband Todd); sons Bryce Keller and Blaine Keller (wife Christine); grandchildren, Austin and Mason Steich, Jaden and Harrison Keller, Brendan, Brenna, Brittan Keller, brothers Earl and Harold Courtney; and sister Eileen Rieppel. Many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: sister-in-law Carole Keller; and brother-in-law Durrell Keller and daughter-in-law Jennifer Keller. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2170 Route 212, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or Springtown Fire Co., 3010 PA-212, Hellertown PA 18055. Services and interment will be at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.