Dolores M. Kistler
Our beautiful mother, Dolores M. Kistler, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Adam A. Kistler. Born in Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Cecelia (Haun) McGinley. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family at Christmas, her favorite holiday. She was a cafeteria worker for the Allentown School District for 19 years before retiring in 2004, prior she worked at Baby Gro for 19 years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Survivors; sons, Adam C. and Daniel R.; daughters, Georgia C. Keeney; Wendy L. Clouse and Sandra D. Ruhe; sister, Henrietta Schwoyer. Nine Grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Turek.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 801 N. 11th St, Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 9:00 am in the church. Social distancing and masks are required. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Peaceable Kingdom 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
