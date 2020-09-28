Dolores (Miller) Lessel, 91, of Orefield, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill campus. She was the wife of Robert J. Lessel, Sr. to whom she was married 58 years last December 30. Born in Uniontown, Fayette County, March 27, 1929, Dolores was the daughter of the late Howard and Rosa (Yonkey) Miller. A member of the telephone pioneers, she was employed at the former Bell Telephone Co. in Allentown as a Customer Service Representative Supervisor for 20 years before retiring in 1986. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Bob; sons, Parker J. Lessel (Kari) of Fogelsville, Howard S. Lessel (Jill) of Orefield, Robert J. Lessel, Jr. (Dawn) of Hollywood, MD; grandchildren, Brendan, Andrew, Parker, Ryan, Erik, Justin, Ian and Chris.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church,1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 pm. – 8:00 pm. Wednesday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, PA. Private interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.