1/1
Dolores M. Lessel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores (Miller) Lessel, 91, of Orefield, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill campus. She was the wife of Robert J. Lessel, Sr. to whom she was married 58 years last December 30. Born in Uniontown, Fayette County, March 27, 1929, Dolores was the daughter of the late Howard and Rosa (Yonkey) Miller. A member of the telephone pioneers, she was employed at the former Bell Telephone Co. in Allentown as a Customer Service Representative Supervisor for 20 years before retiring in 1986. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Bob; sons, Parker J. Lessel (Kari) of Fogelsville, Howard S. Lessel (Jill) of Orefield, Robert J. Lessel, Jr. (Dawn) of Hollywood, MD; grandchildren, Brendan, Andrew, Parker, Ryan, Erik, Justin, Ian and Chris.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church,1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 pm. – 8:00 pm. Wednesday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, PA. Private interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved