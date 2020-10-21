Dolores M. Muth, 86, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Roy M.A. Muth, who passed away in 2007. Born in Allentown on July 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Myron W.J. and Carrie E. (Oswald) Nippert. Dolores was a homemaker for most of her life. She worked briefly for the former Allen Laundry in Allentown.



She is survived by daughters: Denise Donmoyer, Vicki and husband Donald Spohn, Stacey Slack; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Pal Nippert, and a sister Lorraine Brosius.



A funeral service will be at 11AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11AM. Interment to follow service at Union Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any local animal shelter in memory of Dolores' love for cats.



Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2020.