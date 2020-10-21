1/1
Dolores M. Muth
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Muth, 86, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Roy M.A. Muth, who passed away in 2007. Born in Allentown on July 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Myron W.J. and Carrie E. (Oswald) Nippert. Dolores was a homemaker for most of her life. She worked briefly for the former Allen Laundry in Allentown.

She is survived by daughters: Denise Donmoyer, Vicki and husband Donald Spohn, Stacey Slack; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Pal Nippert, and a sister Lorraine Brosius.

A funeral service will be at 11AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11AM. Interment to follow service at Union Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any local animal shelter in memory of Dolores' love for cats.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARDING FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved