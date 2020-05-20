Dolores M. "Dee" Neimeyer
Dolores M. "Dee" Neimeyer, 83, of Adams Island, Allentown, passed away May 17, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Twp. She was the loving wife of Ronald L. "Ron" Neimeyer. They were married for 65 years last September. Dee was a realtor at John Monahan Realty in Allentown until retiring. Prior to that, she was a realtor at Don Frederick Realty in Allentown and she worked in the meat room at Weis Markets in Whitehall. Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late William Rex and the late Catherine (Solt) Shoemaker and step-daughter of the late William Shoemaker. She attended Penn State University where she received her certification for a realtor license. Dolores's success in real estate enabled her and Ron to enjoy five ocean cruises and spending 28 days touring Germany, Austria, Bavaria, Italy, Switzerland, Luxemburg and Lichtenstein.

Survivors: Loving Husband, Sons: Brian L. Neimeyer and his wife Rita of Inlet Beach, FL and Glen A. Neimeyer and his wife Dawn of Cornelius, NC, Daughter: Linda A. wife of John Alexander of Pasaden, CA, 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Shriners Hospitals 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
