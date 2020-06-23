Dolores M. Nemetz, 83, of Fountain Hill, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She is the wife of John J. Nemetz. She was born in Springfield Twp., PA on November 3, 1936 to Edward and Anna (Barabas) Hofstetter. Dolores was a secretary for the Bethlehem Housing Authority for many years retiring
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 56 years; daughters: Stephanie A. Nemetz (Bradley Leibensperger) of Emmaus, Pamela J. of Allentown; sister: Catherine Buda of Royersford.
SERVICE: Private. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.