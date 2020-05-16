Dolores M. Pavlacka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. (Clinese) Pavlacka, 89, of Danielsville, passed away May 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John B. Pavlacka Jr. and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this coming June 11th. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Billowitch) Clinese. Dolores was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos and going on wine tours.

Survivors: children- John Pavlacka III and wife Pamela of Emmaus, Cathy Pavlacka of Walnutport, Michael Pavlacka and wife Elizabeth of Northampton, Dennis Pavlacka and wife Sheryl of Danielsville, Denise and husband Matthew Thomas of Bath; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother- Howard Clinese and wife Peggy; sister- Elaine Scarpino and companion Michael Baglini.

A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20th 10AM-11AM at Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will be Private for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved