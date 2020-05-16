Dolores M. (Clinese) Pavlacka, 89, of Danielsville, passed away May 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John B. Pavlacka Jr. and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this coming June 11th. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Billowitch) Clinese. Dolores was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos and going on wine tours.



Survivors: children- John Pavlacka III and wife Pamela of Emmaus, Cathy Pavlacka of Walnutport, Michael Pavlacka and wife Elizabeth of Northampton, Dennis Pavlacka and wife Sheryl of Danielsville, Denise and husband Matthew Thomas of Bath; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother- Howard Clinese and wife Peggy; sister- Elaine Scarpino and companion Michael Baglini.



A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20th 10AM-11AM at Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will be Private for the family.



