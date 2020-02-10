|
Dolores M. Shields, 82, of Allentown passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. She was born in Bethlehem a daughter of the late Francis L. and Julia E. (Saladey) Shields. Dolores was employed as a secretary for ALPO Pet Foods for many years. She was the former owner of the Sirloin Pub restaurant, Allentown and was a Realtor for the Patt White Real Estate Agency. Dolores was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Allentown. She enjoyed performing in various shows at the Civic Little Theatre in her youth and played the lead role in "The Boys from Syracuse" with the Munopco.
Survivors: Sons, Anthony S. and his wife Audrey Mattos of Sun Valley, ID, Edward F. and his wife Adrienna Werner of Dover, DE; grandchildren, Jonathan Mattos, Brooke & Sabrina Mattos, Halina and Annmarie Werner. She was predeceased by her son Timothy F. Mattos and her brother Francis Shields.
Services: 10:00 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sacred Heart Church, 336 North 4th Street, Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020