Dolores "Dolly" M. Tretter, 81, formerly of Center Valley, passed away May 21, 2019 at Bethlehem Manor. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" A. Tretter, Jr., who passed away in 2013. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Verna Hulko.Survivors: Sons, John A. Tretter, III and Jeffrey Tretter and his wife, Colleen; Granddaughter, Jennifer Tretter and her fiancé, Ryan Lombardi; Great-Granddaughter, Nattalie Lombardi. Dolly was predeceased by her brothers, Morton and Rickie.Services: 1 PM Tuesday, May 28 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 12:30-1 PM Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019