Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Tretter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Tretter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores M. Tretter Obituary
Dolores "Dolly" M. Tretter, 81, formerly of Center Valley, passed away May 21, 2019 at Bethlehem Manor. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" A. Tretter, Jr., who passed away in 2013. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Verna Hulko.Survivors: Sons, John A. Tretter, III and Jeffrey Tretter and his wife, Colleen; Granddaughter, Jennifer Tretter and her fiancé, Ryan Lombardi; Great-Granddaughter, Nattalie Lombardi. Dolly was predeceased by her brothers, Morton and Rickie.Services: 1 PM Tuesday, May 28 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 12:30-1 PM Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now