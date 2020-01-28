|
|
Dolores Mae Sywensky, 92 of Whitehall-Cementon, PA died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. Born December 12, 1927 in Albrightsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Leyer and the late Bertha (Altemose) Leyer. She was the wife of the lateStephen Sywensky who passed away in 1978. Dolores was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Cross Country Clothes- Whitehall-Egypt, PA for 15 years before retiring in 1978. She was a faithful long time member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Whitehall-Cementon, PA. and member of it's Social Society until it's closing.. She then attended Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Whitehall, PA.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Van Sywensky of Lehighton, PA and Stephen F. Sywensky and wife Jackie of State College, PA, sister, Mrs. Joyce Jackson of Estes Park, CO; 1 Grandson, 4 Great-Granddaughters, 3 Great-Great Grandsons. 2 Step-Grandchildren, 3 Step-Great-Grandchildren, and a Step-Great-Great-Grandson.
A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA, 18067 with the Rev. James Schlegel officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall, PA.
Contributions: May be made to c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020