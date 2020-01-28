Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Sywensky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Mae Sywensky


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Mae Sywensky Obituary
Dolores Mae Sywensky, 92 of Whitehall-Cementon, PA died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. Born December 12, 1927 in Albrightsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Leyer and the late Bertha (Altemose) Leyer. She was the wife of the lateStephen Sywensky who passed away in 1978. Dolores was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Cross Country Clothes- Whitehall-Egypt, PA for 15 years before retiring in 1978. She was a faithful long time member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Whitehall-Cementon, PA. and member of it's Social Society until it's closing.. She then attended Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Whitehall, PA.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Van Sywensky of Lehighton, PA and Stephen F. Sywensky and wife Jackie of State College, PA, sister, Mrs. Joyce Jackson of Estes Park, CO; 1 Grandson, 4 Great-Granddaughters, 3 Great-Great Grandsons. 2 Step-Grandchildren, 3 Step-Great-Grandchildren, and a Step-Great-Great-Grandson.

A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA, 18067 with the Rev. James Schlegel officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall, PA.

Contributions: May be made to c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -