Dolores R. O'Brien, an artist, educator and historic preservation booster from Allentown, died on April 24, 2019, in Watchung, NJ. She was 88 years old. Mrs. O'Brien was born August 21, 1930, in Allentown to Dr. Francis P. Donatelli and Mary (Castellucci) Donatelli. She graduated from Central Catholic HS and The College of New Rochelle. She worked as an interior decorator at B. Altman & Co. in Manhattan, and as a teacher in Scotch Plains, NJ. Her husband, John F. O'Brien, died in 1986. Survivors include two sons, Kevin J. O'Brien and Richard A. O'Brien; a daughter, Maura A. Pierlot; a brother, Attorney Robert E. Donatelli of Allentown; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Francis P. Donatelli Jr., of Stroudsburg.
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019