Dolores R. Rehrig Obituary
Dolores R. Rehrig, 90, of Allentown passed away March 26, 2016, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Clifford D. Rehrig. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold Boger and Marion B. Scholl (Ruth). Dolores worked for MS Hardware, then Cedar Hill Memorial, and worked as a bookkeeper for Peter's Plant Food for 22 years until retiring in 1993.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Allentown, and was formerly involved with the Elm Street Senior Center, the AARP chapter where she was once secretary, and Good Shepard. Dolores was an avid knitter and loved making hats for newborns.

Survivors: Son, Dean C.; daughter, Donna L. Evans; three grandchildren, Evan, Logan, and Jeffrey; great- grandchild, Landon. Dolores was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Hunsicker. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Dolores's memory can be made to the church, 36 South 6th St., Allentown, PA 18101.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020
