Dolores Ruby Ruisz, 85, of Allentown, passed away August 9, 2019. Born in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Ruby G. (Lemmon) Faist. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, G. Alfred Ruisz.
Dolores graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Bronx, NY, class of 1951. She was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield, PA. She loved bowling and her two cats, Kimba and Kayla. Dolores is remembered as being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Edward Ruisz, her daughter, Ellen E. wife of Kevin Crouse of Alpharetta, GA; two granddaughters: Jennifer, wife of Stephen Gibson, and Kimberly, wife of Mark Steinberg; and one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Gibson.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores' name to the P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019