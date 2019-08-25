|
Dolores Schmidt, 88, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Friday August 23, 2019. Dolores was the wife of the late Walter H. Schmidt and they celebrated their 64th anniversary before his passing in 2013. Dolores and her husband were lifelong members of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown where she would volunteer whenever she could. Born in Allentown, Dolores was the daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Romanyzyn) Costello. She worked as a Medical Assistant for James D. Moatz, and Narien Grover for over 40 years. Dolores did all the planning for the Allentown High Class of '48 reunions. Dolores is survived by her son Robert W. Sr. and his wife Debbie, and grandsons Daniel and his wife Heather, and Robert W. Jr. and his wife Lisa. Additionally Dolores is survived by her great-grandchildren Savannah, Jillian, Hayden, Ella, and Kyler, and her siblings Shirley Plantier and John Costello. Dolores was preceded in death by her brother Daniel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be on Thursday August 29, in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown, from 6:00-8:00 pm, and again on Friday from 8:30-9:40 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019