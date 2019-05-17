Domenico Falcone was born the son of Elena and Gentile Falcone, on August 28, 1948 in the small town of Palombaro in Abruzzo, Italy. In 1955, he left Italy with his parents to start a new life in the United States, without a word of English in his vocabulary. He was raised in a modest home in Wayne, Pennsylvania and attended Radnor high school. Following high school, he attended Villanova University and graduated in 1970. In his final year at Villanova, he met the woman who would become his wife, Esther. After college, he pursued a medical degree at Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. He graduated with honors in 1974 and went on to complete his anesthesiology residency at the University of PennsylvaniaIn 1977, Domenico moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania to work at what is now known as Lehigh Valley Hospital. He worked there for 25 years, during which time he became the president of Allentown Anesthesia Associates and president of the Lehigh Valley Medical Society. In 2001, he left Lehigh Valley Hospital to take a position as head of the anesthesia department at what is now UPMC Altoona Hospital, where he worked for the next 18 years.Domenico was happiest surrounded by family, good friends and good food. Throughout his life, he regularly returned to his beloved homeland, eventually buying an olive orchard to tend with his uncles and cousins.Domenico bravely battled prostate cancer for three years without bitterness and always with hope for the best. He ultimately succumbed to the disease on May 13, 2019. Domenico is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Esther, his loving children, Domenic and Chris, and his beloved grandchildren, Connor and Evan.A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 9AM until the mass of Christian burial at 10AM, all at the Church of St. Ann 415 South 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.Contributions may be made in Dominico's name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org.Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary