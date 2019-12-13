|
Domenico Scotto, 81, of Allentown, died December 10, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was born in Naples, Italy to the late Vincenzo and Rosa (Favala) Scotto. He was married to Rosaria (Romeo) Scotto in Oct for 54 yrs. Mimo was the owner with his wife of Pizza Roma at 12th & Chew Sts. for many years. He loved planning his vegetable garden, starting with the collecting of seeds from the previous years garden and enjoyed the vegetables from the garden with his family. He was a member of the Cathedral St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Allentown.
Survivors: wife: Rosaria, son: Vincent Scotto of Lewisville, TX; daughter: Rosa Scotto and husband Terry Hildebrand of Allentown; 1 granddaughter; 3 great grandchildren: Vincenza, Greyson and Harper; sister: Carmella Scotto of Italy. Predeceased by his sister, Maria.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec 16 at 11:00 am at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Viewing: Monday 9-10:45 am at Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA. Interment: in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown, PA. Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home. www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019