Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Domingos Jorge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domingos Jorge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Domingos Jorge Obituary
Domingos Jorge, 74, of Bethlehem passed peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Born September 22, 1944 in Almocageme Colores Sintra, Portugal he was the son of the late Margarida Carvalho Jorge and Jose Francisco. He was married to Domingas J. Jorge for 48 years. Domingos worked for Teixeira's Bakery, Lusitania Bakery, Lisbon Contractors, Metro UTC, and Neshaminy Constructors. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, and will be missed by all those that knew him. When he wasn't spending time with his family, Domingos could often be found fishing, hunting or cheering on the Sporting Club of Portugal, his favorite soccer team. He will be lovingly remembered by his Wife, Domingas Jorge, son, Arnaldo Jorge and wife Laura, daughter, Michele O. Jorge, four grandchildren, Daniel, Niko, Mason and Isabella, and sister, Alice Margarida Carvalho Duque. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 12-1 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now