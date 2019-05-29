Domingos Jorge, 74, of Bethlehem passed peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Born September 22, 1944 in Almocageme Colores Sintra, Portugal he was the son of the late Margarida Carvalho Jorge and Jose Francisco. He was married to Domingas J. Jorge for 48 years. Domingos worked for Teixeira's Bakery, Lusitania Bakery, Lisbon Contractors, Metro UTC, and Neshaminy Constructors. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, and will be missed by all those that knew him. When he wasn't spending time with his family, Domingos could often be found fishing, hunting or cheering on the Sporting Club of Portugal, his favorite soccer team. He will be lovingly remembered by his Wife, Domingas Jorge, son, Arnaldo Jorge and wife Laura, daughter, Michele O. Jorge, four grandchildren, Daniel, Niko, Mason and Isabella, and sister, Alice Margarida Carvalho Duque. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 12-1 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary