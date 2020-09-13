1/1
Dominic Gregory Anthony
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominic Gregory Anthony, 30, of Lehigh Township, Northampton, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born May 27, 1990 in Allentown, he was the son of Gregory and Lisa (Wechsler) Anthony. After graduating from Northampton High School in 2008, where he was a member of the football, baseball, and ice hockey teams, he earned a bachelor's degree from University of Pittsburgh in 2013. Dominic currently worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 375. He was extremely proud of his work and genuinely enjoyed what he did for a career. Dominic was a member and an altar server at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Coplay. He enjoyed the outdoors, cars, riding his motorcycle and dirt bike, and making friends laugh. In addition to his parents, Dominic is survived by his sister, Alexis; maternal grandmother, Helen T. Wechsler; aunts and uncles, Godmother Helene Oplinger (John), Christine Faller, Delores Meoli (Dom), Janet Doyle (Bill), Martina Metz (Tom), Bernadette Mullins (Brendan), Geri Dussinger (Bill), Rosemary Simpson (Terry), Godfather George Anthony (Carol), Monica Scannell (Jack), Denise Greene (Jim); and 24 cousins. He was predeceased by maternal grandfather, Leonard Wechsler, and paternal grandparents, George and Christine Anthony. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 4 So. 5th Street, Coplay. Family and friends may gather from 8:00 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Peter Church or the charity of your choice in loving memory of Dominic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
08:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Interment
St. Peter Church Parish Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 12, 2020
lori Koehler
September 12, 2020
I Am so sorry for your loss Nick was a good friend of my son in High SchoolHe was a very fun loving person always polite always love when he came to my house I am so sorry for his family to Young taken too soon Lori Koehler Jeff Shueys mom My heart breaks for your family I could not imagine what you’re going through right now
Lori Koehler
Friend
September 12, 2020
Our deep heartfelt sympathy and prayers are with you At this very difficult time. In our hearts forever
Kathy,Craig,Bethany, and Christina Adams
Family
September 12, 2020
We send you our love, Nick. We will remember your beautiful smile.
Bill and Janet
Family
September 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
beth rokus
September 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. You have our heartfelt sympathies
Beth and Brian Rokus-Martin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved