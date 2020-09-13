Dominic Gregory Anthony, 30, of Lehigh Township, Northampton, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born May 27, 1990 in Allentown, he was the son of Gregory and Lisa (Wechsler) Anthony. After graduating from Northampton High School in 2008, where he was a member of the football, baseball, and ice hockey teams, he earned a bachelor's degree from University of Pittsburgh in 2013. Dominic currently worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 375. He was extremely proud of his work and genuinely enjoyed what he did for a career. Dominic was a member and an altar server at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Coplay. He enjoyed the outdoors, cars, riding his motorcycle and dirt bike, and making friends laugh. In addition to his parents, Dominic is survived by his sister, Alexis; maternal grandmother, Helen T. Wechsler; aunts and uncles, Godmother Helene Oplinger (John), Christine Faller, Delores Meoli (Dom), Janet Doyle (Bill), Martina Metz (Tom), Bernadette Mullins (Brendan), Geri Dussinger (Bill), Rosemary Simpson (Terry), Godfather George Anthony (Carol), Monica Scannell (Jack), Denise Greene (Jim); and 24 cousins. He was predeceased by maternal grandfather, Leonard Wechsler, and paternal grandparents, George and Christine Anthony. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 4 So. 5th Street, Coplay. Family and friends may gather from 8:00 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Peter Church or the charity of your choice
in loving memory of Dominic.