Dominick Anthony Marciano, Jr., was born on April 13, 1926 in Scranton, PA. He passed peacefully in his sleep on June 25, 2020. Dominick was one of 14 children of the Late Dominico and Mariavita S. (DiBianco). Dominick was a Combat Marine in WWII in the 6th Marine Division. The 6th Division saw combat at Yae-Take and Sugar Loaf Hill and awarded a Presidential Unit Citation. Dominick was a flame thrower during the Battle of Iwo Jima at Mount Suribachi. After an honorable discharge, Dominick became Produce Manager for A&P Supermarkets until his retirement. He enjoyed working part-time for Yocco's. Dominick served in the Color Guard of V.F.W. Post 2124 in Allentown and served in many of the Military ceremonies in the Lehigh Valley. He was active in the Young Marines based-in Easton, PA. Along with his Brother-In-Law Donald Moyer (deceased), he was national Putt-Putt Golf Champ in the 1970's. Dominick will be remembered for big plates of spaghetti with hot pepper, red wine, taking many pictures, double-deck pinochle and bowling leagues. He is survived by a Sister Frieda and many Nephews, Nieces and Friends. Private family burial. Donations can be made in Dominick's Honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
(WWP
) at 1-877-832-6997.