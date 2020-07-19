1/2
Dominick A. Marciano Jr.
1926 - 2020
Dominick Anthony Marciano, Jr., was born on April 13, 1926 in Scranton, PA. He passed peacefully in his sleep on June 25, 2020. Dominick was one of 14 children of the Late Dominico and Mariavita S. (DiBianco). Dominick was a Combat Marine in WWII in the 6th Marine Division. The 6th Division saw combat at Yae-Take and Sugar Loaf Hill and awarded a Presidential Unit Citation. Dominick was a flame thrower during the Battle of Iwo Jima at Mount Suribachi. After an honorable discharge, Dominick became Produce Manager for A&P Supermarkets until his retirement. He enjoyed working part-time for Yocco's. Dominick served in the Color Guard of V.F.W. Post 2124 in Allentown and served in many of the Military ceremonies in the Lehigh Valley. He was active in the Young Marines based-in Easton, PA. Along with his Brother-In-Law Donald Moyer (deceased), he was national Putt-Putt Golf Champ in the 1970's. Dominick will be remembered for big plates of spaghetti with hot pepper, red wine, taking many pictures, double-deck pinochle and bowling leagues. He is survived by a Sister Frieda and many Nephews, Nieces and Friends. Private family burial. Donations can be made in Dominick's Honor to the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) at 1-877-832-6997.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Rest in peace, you gentle soul.
Marietta Iacocca
Friend
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 16, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
July 16, 2020
RIP MARINE, THANK YOU FOR IWO JIMA A FIERCE BATTLE FOUGHT BY THE MARINES JOE ALERCIA USMC 1959-1965 FORMER COMMANDANT MARINE CORP LEAGUE NORTHAMPTON COUNTY PA
JOE ALERCIA
