Dominick John Labert, 81, of Bethlehem, died on June 16, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Hazelton, PA; son of the late John and Rosemary (Liberti) Labert. Dominick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley A. (Zampar) Labert.
Dominick was a graduate of Liberty High School. He retired from the Bethlehem Steel Corp. and later First Union Bank. Dominick enjoyed bowling and was a die-hard Eagles and Phillies fan. He was a life time member of Se-Wy-Co Fire Company.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Shirley; sons, David and wife, Kristine; Dominick Jr. and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Kristen Miller and husband, Kevin; Nicholas, and wife, Meredith; Daniel; and Andrew Labert; and great-granddaughter, Lilianna. Dominick was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Labert and sister, Angeline Ronco.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dominick's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.