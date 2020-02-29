Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Road
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
1926 - 2020
Dominick Thomas DeFilippo Obituary
Dominick "Tom" DeFilippo, 93, of Northampton, PA died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. Born in Queens, NY he was the son of the late Theresa (Zacarra) and Nicholas DeFilippo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Grace (DeAngelo) DeFilippo, daughter-in-law, Analisa DeFilippo and grandson, Tommy.

Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and received the Purple Heart after being seriously wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. He worked for Durkee Foods in New York and Bethlehem, retiring as plant superintendent in 1987. He volunteered for over 30 years with the Miller Blood Center, St. Francis Retreat House in Easton, the State Theater in Easton, and was the head usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Bethlehem Township.

He will be lovingly remembered by his son Thomas DeFilippo; daughter Theresa Zoba and her husband Keith; daughter Lenore DeAngelis and her wife Kelli; grandson Reed DeAngelis and his wife Ali; granddaughter Jana Warnken and her husband Matt; brother-in-law John DeAngelo, his wife Catherine and their family.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, Pa 18020 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to , 617 A Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 29, 2020
