|
|
Donald F. Ambrose, of Allentown, passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Allentown to the late: Frank Ambrose and Luella (Firestone). Donald graduated from Emmaus High School, in 1965, and was of the Catholic Faith. He served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and had worked for Air Products in the maintenance department for over 40 years. Survivors: Mother Luella Correll, Sister Nancy C. Moyer and husband David L., Nephews Jason and Justin Moyer, Niece Christy Cooper. Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019