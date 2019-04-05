|
Donald Andrew Bankos, 81, of Whitehall PA, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice. Born in Cementon, PA he was the son of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Daumer) Bankos. Donald worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Alpo Pet Foods, Deep Run Packing and Bonney Forge for many years until his retirement. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Jane Manly (Daumer) Survivors: Donald will be lovingly remembered by his; Companion, Constance Graber of Whitehall PA, Brother James Bankos and his wife Key Bankos of Oregon. Sons, Eric J Bankos of Allentown, Jason M Bankos of Whitehall, Donald Bankos JR. of Boise Idaho and Daughter Susie Moreira of Boise Idaho. Grandchildren, Sydney Bankos of Whitehall, PA and Adam Gray, Christopher Gray, Nicholas Gray, Jessie Moreira, Taylor Moreira, and Taleah Bankos of Boise, Idaho, and Great Grandchildren, Hannah Gray, Evelyn Gray and Theodore Gray of Boise Idaho.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019