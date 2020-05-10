Donald A. Deasey, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Old Orchard Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Joan (Bellen) Deasey. Born in Ringtown, he was a son of the late Albert and Helen (Myers) Deasey. Donald served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed as an electrician at Albarell Electric for 50 years before retiring.
A member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, he also belonged to the MORA Club and was a long time Musikfest volunteer. Donald enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Bond (Mark) of Bethlehem Township; sons, Michael (Janice) of Bethlehem Township and Donald S. (Dana) of Bushkill Township; brothers, William of Punta Gorda, FL and Robert of Whitehall; grandchildren, Taylor and Ethan. He was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Lentz.
Services will be private with burial in Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held after the COVID restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.