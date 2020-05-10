Donald A. Deasey
Donald A. Deasey, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Old Orchard Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Joan (Bellen) Deasey. Born in Ringtown, he was a son of the late Albert and Helen (Myers) Deasey. Donald served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed as an electrician at Albarell Electric for 50 years before retiring.

A member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, he also belonged to the MORA Club and was a long time Musikfest volunteer. Donald enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Bond (Mark) of Bethlehem Township; sons, Michael (Janice) of Bethlehem Township and Donald S. (Dana) of Bushkill Township; brothers, William of Punta Gorda, FL and Robert of Whitehall; grandchildren, Taylor and Ethan. He was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Lentz.

Services will be private with burial in Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held after the COVID restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Rick and I would like to extend our condolences to all the Deaseys. I know he was such a big part of your family life and celebrations. May God comfort you with good memories of times shared with Donald. Sending a special hug to his grandchildren and our grandchildren.
Maureen Bozzuto
Family
May 10, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Donald! He was such a friendly sweet man. I enjoyed the amount of time I was able to work with him. He will be missed. Thank you for always visiting him. I enjoyed seeing you all at the nursing home.
Nicole Mitchell
