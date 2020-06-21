Donald A. DeWalt
1941 - 2020
Donald A. DeWalt, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor M. (Messick) DeWalt. They would have celebrated 58 years of marriage in December. Donald was born on August 29, 1941 in Bethlehem to the late Ray and Evelyn (Hummel) DeWalt. Donald worked for Northampton Steel, Daniels Cadillac, and also for Good Shepherd as a maintenance worker for many years before retiring. He was a member of West Side Moravian Church, Bethlehem, and the Bethlehem Area MORA Club, where he held several officer titles. He was known as the "mayor" of West Market Street, always talking and socializing with all the neighbors. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for all animals. Donald had many joys in life including fishing, tinkering with tools and fixing things, and polka music. Above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Eleanor, he is lovingly missed by his daughters, Susan DeWalt and husband Russell Wilt, and Kelly DeWalt; granddaughter, Rhiannon Wilt; sisters, June Beckage, Shirley Ricci and Nancy Kohler; brother, Dale DeWalt.

SERVICES: A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 AM - 11:00 AM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Donald's memory to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
