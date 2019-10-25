|
Donald A. Dilliard, 84, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of Peggy (Hopkins) Dilliard. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in February. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Wilbur J. and Evelyn G. (Mills) Dilliard. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1952, and attended Moravian College. Don honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1959, Don joined Esso Corporation, now ExxonMobil, where he was employed in various capacities throughout the United States, before retiring in 1986. After retiring, he and his brother, Larry, successfully collaborated in operating a woodworking and furniture refinishing business. During his retirement, Don also worked for Lehigh University. Baseball was his passion, and he played baseball in both church and Blue Mountain leagues for many years. Don thoroughly enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Hackers and Grasshoppers golf leagues and, more notably, he achieved a hole-in-one at the former Center Valley Golf Club. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bath and its choir. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Peggy, he is survived by a son, John Dilliard and his wife, Maxine, of Cypress, Texas; grandsons, Evan and Sean Dilliard; nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his brother, Larry E. Dilliard. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Don's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019