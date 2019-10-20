|
Donald A. Roberts, 91, of Walnutport, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Ada L. (Neff) Roberts. Born in Walnutport, February 9, 1928, Donald was the son of the late Arthur J. and Hattie S. (Paules) Roberts. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era in the military police. Donald was employed as an electrician at American Nickeloid in Walnutport for 44 years before retiring in 1990. He was a graduate of the former Slatington High School, Class of 1946. An avid hunter, he was a life-long member of Springside Hunting Club, Jonas.
Survivors: Children, Belinda G. Roberts with whom he resided, Jeffrey D. Roberts and his wife, Diane of Palmerton; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kristen and her husband, Cory, and Ryan.
Service: Graveside services will be held 11:00 am. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and/or the American Diabetes Association both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019