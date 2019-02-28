Donald A. Sayenga, 84, passed away peacefully in his home, in Bethlehem, on February 26, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 1934. Donald graduated from Lafayette College in 1956, with a Bachelor's Degree in Metallurgic Engineering. He then pursued his graduate studies at Lehigh University. During his years at Lafayette College, he participated in football, track and field, choir, and wrestling. Donald took military leave in 1957 to attend the U.S. Army Ordinance School and served in the Army Reserve as an ordinance officer for eight years. In 1976, he was inducted into the Lafayette Hall of Fame, as a two-time heavy weight champion. In 1993 he received the Order of Merit from National Wrestling Hall of Fame for his writing and research of amateur wrestling. After 30 years, he retired from a top executive position at Bethlehem Steel's Wire Rope Division in Williamsport. His passion for wire rope transcended into his natural love for research, including the Brooklyn Bridge, and generating written works in the form of articles and editorials, as well as, an established author of books related to the history of the Roebling family, and the Brooklyn Bridge . Donald and Carlene were active and integral to the Associated Wire Rope Fabricators (AWRF), where he served as the Chief Executive. When not researching, he was a humorous and eloquent story teller, enjoying spending time with family and friends. Donald and Carlene were active and integral to the Associated Wire Rope Fabricators (AWRF), where he served as the Chief Executive. Survivors: He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carlene (Ebeling); son Mattheu and his wife Michelle (Resetar) of Bethlehem, one grandson, Aaron Enright and son-in-law, Don Enright of Tucson, Arizona. He was predeceased in death by his daughter, Bryn Alison Enright, his brothers, Harold and James Addis, and his sister, Carol Lynn. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania. http://www.mgawpa.org/Online condolences www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary