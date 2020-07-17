Donald A. Werley, 92, formerly of Allentown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Bucks County. He was the husband of the late Winifred L. (Horst) Werley. Born in Allentown, August 7, 1927, Donald was the son of the late Earl H. and Emma E. (Neff) Werley. He was employed as a printing press operator at the former George P. Schlicher & Son in Allentown for 45 years before retiring in 1996. Donald faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S Army during a peacetime era. He was a former member of Grace United Church of Christ, Allentown where he also volunteered in the church office.
Survivors: Daughter, Donna M. Leister and her husband, Wayne of Sellersville; granddaughter, Alyssa M. Leister of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, Francis E. Werley, Gordon W. Werley, Gerald H. Bailey, Violet A. Baer, Ray E. Werley and Carlton M. "Cart" Werley.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace U.C.C. (General Fund) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.