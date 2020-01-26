|
|
Donald Charles Andrews aka Andy or Jimmy, 90, of Sellersville, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
He was the loving husband of the late Mary M. (Farkas) Andrews for 58 years. Don was born in Northampton, PA to the late Elvin B. Andrews and the late Lillian C. (Hantz) Andrews.
He served in the US Navy. Don worked as an air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic.
In his younger years, he loved playing drums around local clubs in the Lehigh Valley area.
Don is survived by his son, Donald Charles Andrews, Jr. & companion, Kathy O'Brien of Philadelphia, PA; his daughter, Carol W. Leedom & husband, Cliff of Perkasie, PA; his five granddaughters and a great-grandson.
In addition to his parents & wife, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Elvin "Weasel" H. Andrews, Edwin "Fuzzy" B. Andrews & Granville "Pete" L. Andrews and his sister, Loretta "Dolly" Silfies.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020