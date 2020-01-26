Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
For more information about
Donald Andrews
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Andrews


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Andrews Obituary
Donald Charles Andrews aka Andy or Jimmy, 90, of Sellersville, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

He was the loving husband of the late Mary M. (Farkas) Andrews for 58 years. Don was born in Northampton, PA to the late Elvin B. Andrews and the late Lillian C. (Hantz) Andrews.

He served in the US Navy. Don worked as an air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic.

In his younger years, he loved playing drums around local clubs in the Lehigh Valley area.

Don is survived by his son, Donald Charles Andrews, Jr. & companion, Kathy O'Brien of Philadelphia, PA; his daughter, Carol W. Leedom & husband, Cliff of Perkasie, PA; his five granddaughters and a great-grandson.

In addition to his parents & wife, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Elvin "Weasel" H. Andrews, Edwin "Fuzzy" B. Andrews & Granville "Pete" L. Andrews and his sister, Loretta "Dolly" Silfies.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.

Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -