Donald C. Bowers, 72, of Kunkletown, formerly of Slatington, died Monday, February 25, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Donna M. (Blose) Bowers to whom he was married 44 years last May 18. Born in Newside, September 11, 1946, Donald was the son of the late Harry and Dorothy (Kemp) Bowers. He worked in the Ingot and Mold Foundry at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 30 years. Donald was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Donna; daughters, Melissa A. Williams of Palmerton, Michelle L. Scott and her husband, David of Walnutport; siblings, Howard, Harry, Russell, Richard and Mark Bowers, Carol Jones, Dorothy Kresini, and Linda Leibenguth; grandsons, Christopher, Zachary, and Kodie; great granddaughters, Gracelynn and Avalynn; beloved grand cats, Blossom and Darla; predeceased siblings include, Ruth Frable, George, Willard and Stanley Bowers, Jennie Hunsicker, Mary Frable, Alice Acker, and Nancy Marsh.Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Kris P. Snyder-Samuelson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Friday in the funeral home.