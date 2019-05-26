85 years of age and resident of Hokendauqua, Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Allentown to the late Lewis P. and Jennie C. (Borrelli) Givler, he was the husband of Ann M. (Mai) Givler for 35 years at the time of her passing in 2009. He proudly served with the US Navy during the Korean Conflict in Europe and North Africa. A UGI lineman supervisor for over 39 years, he retired in 1996. Donald enjoyed his life memberships in the Italian American Bocce Association, Hogan's Social Club, Jones-Quigg American Legion Post 739, and The Mercantile Club. An elite bowler with an average over 200, he rolled a 299 game, and was a member of many traveling teams in the area. Donald also enjoyed playing golf with family and friends. He is survived by daughter Donna J. White and her husband Joseph with whom he resided; step son Jeffrey K. McFetridge of Depford, NJ; grandchildren Beth Ann and Joey White; brother Lewis Givler of New Jersey; predeceased by sisters Harriet Jaindl and Nancy Chies. His service officiated by Pastor Henry A. Distler will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday May 28, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave. exit of Route 22, where his viewing will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment with Military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Donald may be presented to The 968 Postal Rd Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109 Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary