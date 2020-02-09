|
Donald "Don" C. Hopkins, 84, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in his residence. He and his wife, Dorothy A. (Brader), would have celebrated their 65th anniversary in July. Born in Fullerton, he was a son of the late Samuel and Lela (Grammes) Hopkins and was a 1953 graduate of Whitehall High School. Prior to retiring in 1998, Don was employed at Lucent Technologies for 38 years and was a life member of Pioneers of America. An active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, he was a member of Cinnard Clowns since its inception and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Villanova men's basketball.
Survivors: wife; daughters, Linda Marshall and husband, Robert, Appleton WI, Donna Reightler and husband, William, Bethlehem; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.
Services: 11 AM Wednesday in church, 37 S. Fifth St. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to St. John's Lutheran Church 37 S. Fifth St. Allentown PA 18101.
