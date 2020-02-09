Morning Call Obituaries
|
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
37 S. Fifth St.
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
37 S. Fifth St
Donald C. Hopkins Obituary
Donald "Don" C. Hopkins, 84, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in his residence. He and his wife, Dorothy A. (Brader), would have celebrated their 65th anniversary in July. Born in Fullerton, he was a son of the late Samuel and Lela (Grammes) Hopkins and was a 1953 graduate of Whitehall High School. Prior to retiring in 1998, Don was employed at Lucent Technologies for 38 years and was a life member of Pioneers of America. An active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, he was a member of Cinnard Clowns since its inception and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Villanova men's basketball.

Survivors: wife; daughters, Linda Marshall and husband, Robert, Appleton WI, Donna Reightler and husband, William, Bethlehem; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

Services: 11 AM Wednesday in church, 37 S. Fifth St. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to St. John's Lutheran Church 37 S. Fifth St. Allentown PA 18101.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020
