Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Donald King
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Interment
Following Services
Union Cemetery of Hellertown
1936 - 2020
Donald C. King Obituary
Donald C. King, 83, of Hellertown, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He is the husband of the late Lorraine R. (Frace) King. He was born in Fountain Hill on July 6, 1936 to the late Edward and Maude (Sigafoos) King. Donald served our country faithfully in the US Army during Peacetime. He worked for the former Hellertown Manufacturing Company for 24 years and then for the former North Penn Electronics, Lansdale until retiring. Donald was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown. He was an avid outdoorsman, Phillies and Eagles fan.

SURVIVORS: son: Donald D. of Bethlehem Twp.; son-in-law: Anthony W. Benner, Sr. of Hanover Twp.; grandchildren: Heather (Joseph W.) Searfoss, Rebecca Anne (Eric Norder) King, Anthony W. Benner, Jr., Mary Lisa Benner; great-grandchildren: Paxton & Kinsley Searfoss, Aiden & Alex Benner & Andrew Thompson. Predeceased by a daughter: Sandra L. Benner; siblings Naomi Buss-Smith, Helen Schall, Paul, Elizabeth Heidecker, Dorothy Jones, Joyce Rohrbach and Mary Sloyer.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Friday. February 7, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a service 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Diabetes Association, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020
