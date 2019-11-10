|
|
Donald C. Leikel, 86, of Slatington passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in his home.
He was born in Allentown on November 20, 1933, the son of the late Lewis William and Jessie (Kennedy) Leikel. Donald served his country honorably and proudly in the US Army during the Korean War as a Private First Class. Donald was a member of the Allen O'Delke American legion post 16 Slatington, where he served with the funeral honor guard detail. He was employed by the former Holiday Fashions in Slatedale, working as a janitor. Donald also worker for Stanwood Mills, and Kerns Slate Factory. He was a member, and Deacon for many years of the Baptist Church, Slatington.
He is survived by: Sons Dennis C. Leikel, wife Debbie, McAdoo, Russell P. Allentown. Daughter Nancy Leikel, Lehighton. Brothers, William "Billy" Leikel, wife Maria, Slatington, Dean Leikel, wife Barbra, Leighton. Sisters, Christine wife of Mathew Lichtenwalter, Walnutport. Grandchildren, Timothy, Angela, Mellissa, Jeremy. Great Grandchildren, Isaiah, Nichella, Jaylynn. Predeceased brothers, David, LeRoy. Predeceased sister, Myrle. Predeceased son, Donald Leikel, Jr. and predeceased daughter, Dolores Bailey. Predeceased grandchild, Brian.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 12, 11:00AM in Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour 10:00-11:00 in the funeral home. Interment to follow with military honors at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. Contributions may be made to Slatington Baptist Church 509 Main St Slatington, PA 18080
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019