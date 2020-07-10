1/1
Donald C. Long
{ "" }
Donald C. Long, of Fleetwood, passed away on July 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital surrounded by his children. He was the husband of the late Jean B. Long, sharing 57 years of marriage together before her passing in 2015.

Born in East Greenville, he was the son of the late Melvin and Annie (Wasser) Long. Donald graduated in 1954 from Upper Perkiomen High School being involved in football, basketball, junior/senior play and the band.

Donald was an Engineer for Ludens/Hershey for 30 years retiring in 1995. At Ludens, he helped automate a number of lines including the 5th Avenue, Peppermint Patty and cough drops. He was in the Army from 1959-1964 and was also a Master Mason of Lodge #62, Reading, PA. He loved his pets and the Phillies but above all, he loved his family and music.

Surviving are his son Douglas Long and wife Lori; three daughters: Deborah Stoudt and husband Dale, Denise A. Long and Donna J. Long; three grandsons: Derek Long and fiancé Dana, Brad Stoudt and wife Nicole, and Kyle Stoudt and wife Steph; two great-grandsons: Brayden and Connor Stoudt and one great-granddaughter, Maggie Stoudt.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:40 AM at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA. Lodge #62 will hold a Masonic Service at 10:45 AM. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ryan Travis officiating. Burial will be in Palm Schwenkfelder Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Donald's memory to the American Hear Assoc. by visiting www.heart.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
JUL
13
Service
10:45 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
Friend
