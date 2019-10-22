|
The world lost one of its kindest souls on October 12, 2019, with the passing of Donald C. Meder, 71, of Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Born in Bethlehem to the late Robert N. Meder, Sr. and Lucy Meder, Don was a 1967 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and a 1971 graduate of the University of Louisiana.
Don was a generous man who loved making those around him happy. He was a devoted husband, loving brother and uncle, and loyal friend. The consummate host, Don excelled at creating an atmosphere of enjoyment that always put everyone at ease. His bartending and DJ skills were second to none.
Together with his wife, Schuyler, who he met in college more than fifty years ago, Don enjoyed all life had to offer. Their love and respect for each other were evident to everyone who knew them. They traveled the world, built lasting friendships with people near and far, and found joy in nature and the beautiful gardens Don created around their homes. No one had a greener thumb, and Don's flowers were a sight to behold. He was deeply compassionate, always looking out for the special people and pets in his life.
Don found great success in his long career as a healthcare executive, which took him from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and from Florida to California.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his brother, Bob (Ruthanne) Meder and their sons, Dennis (Shannon) Meder, Scott (Erin) Meder, and Kevin (Chrissy) Meder; his sister, Kathleen (Doug) Gifford, and their children, Katie (Dave) Reither and Rob (Jackie) Gifford; and sister Eileen (Steve) Szvetecz and their children, Jennifer (Jared) Balas and Doug Szvetecz, and nine beautiful great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Elizabeth (Michael) Pendarvis and their daughters, Paige and Bryn; and Von and Lily, the children of his late brother-in-law, Geoff Hawkins.
Per Don's wishes, Schuyler and his immediate family will celebrate his life when the flowers he loved so much are back in bloom.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019