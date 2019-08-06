|
Donald C. Rex, 76, of Slatington, died Monday, August 5, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Benner) Rex to whom he was married 57 years last September 23. Born in Schnecksville, December 18, 1942, Donald was the son of the late Raymond A. and Stella B. (Muth) Rex. He was employed as a mechanic at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Allentown for 43 years before retiring in 2007. While at Mack Trucks, he served as Fire Chief of the Fire Brigade. Donald was past president of the Slatington Jaycees and a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Barbara; children, Dianne L. Smelas and her husband, Thomas of Schnecksville, Brenda S. Kates, Randy A. Rex and his wife, Sheryl, Brian D. Rex and his wife, Maria all of Slatington; sister, Jeanne O'Neill and her husband, David of Whitehall; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
Service: A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm. Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miller-Keystone Blood Center c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019