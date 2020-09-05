1/2
Donald C. Siekierka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Charles Siekierka, 86, of Northampton, PA died August 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Irene (Ruth) Siekierka who died August 29, 2014. Born in Scranton, PA he was a son of the late Frank S. and Ruth (Hedrick) Siekierka. Donald was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War in the Sea Bee's. Throughout his life he worked in residential home sales. He belonged to the Scranton Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.

Survivors: Daughter, Debra wife of Gary Suranofsky of Northampton, a grandson Arron Suranofsky several nieces and nephews and his cat. He was preceded in death by siblings Robert Siekierka and Shirley Wetzel. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Boyko Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyko Funeral Home
855 Lehigh St.
Allentown, PA 18103
(484) 221-8143
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved