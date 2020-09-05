Donald Charles Siekierka, 86, of Northampton, PA died August 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Irene (Ruth) Siekierka who died August 29, 2014. Born in Scranton, PA he was a son of the late Frank S. and Ruth (Hedrick) Siekierka. Donald was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War in the Sea Bee's. Throughout his life he worked in residential home sales. He belonged to the Scranton Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.



Survivors: Daughter, Debra wife of Gary Suranofsky of Northampton, a grandson Arron Suranofsky several nieces and nephews and his cat. He was preceded in death by siblings Robert Siekierka and Shirley Wetzel. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Boyko Funeral Home.



