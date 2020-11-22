Donald C. Specht, 80, of Whitehall passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown, PA. Donald was born in Allentown, he was the son of late Charles Specht and Marion Kline Specht. Donald honorably served our Country in the US Marine Corps and was later employed as a supervisor at Mack Truck until retirement. He was an amazing Father, Pop- Pop and friend. He will truly be missed and will always remain in our hearts. Survivors: Donald is survived by Donna Urban, who he shared his life with for 34 years. Son, Anthony Specht and wife Tina of Allentown. He was predeceased by son, Bryant Specht of Fountain Hill. Grandchildren who he loved dearly, Alex, Lauren, Mia, Tyler, Logan and Hailee Specht.



Services: Donald will be honored at Indian Gap National Veterans Cemetery at a later date.



