|
|
Donald C. "Fot" Wassum, 90, formerly of Slatington, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Vogel) Wassum, whom he married on July 5, 1980. Born in Slatington, on July 27, 1929 he was the son of the late Henry and Esther (Kromer) Wassum.
Donald was a US Navy veteran who served honorably during the Korean War. He was employed for Bell Telephone for more than 40 years as a cable splicer. Fot was a 50 year member of the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post 16, and a member of the Slatington Skeet Club.
He was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington and former elder and deacon. Fot was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master of the Explorer Troop 65, and was a founding member of the Slatington H & F Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Diane and husband Bill Fister, Debra and husband Michael Peters all of Slatington; son: Donald "Bup" Wassum and wife Tami of Allentown; Step children: Pamela, Bonita, Theresa, Rochelle, & Mark; Numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a brother Earl Wassum.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11 A.M. Interment with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John's UCC General Fund, 15 S. Second St, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 25, 2019