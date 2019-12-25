Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wassum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Wassum


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Wassum Obituary
Donald C. "Fot" Wassum, 90, formerly of Slatington, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Vogel) Wassum, whom he married on July 5, 1980. Born in Slatington, on July 27, 1929 he was the son of the late Henry and Esther (Kromer) Wassum.

Donald was a US Navy veteran who served honorably during the Korean War. He was employed for Bell Telephone for more than 40 years as a cable splicer. Fot was a 50 year member of the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post 16, and a member of the Slatington Skeet Club.

He was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington and former elder and deacon. Fot was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master of the Explorer Troop 65, and was a founding member of the Slatington H & F Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Diane and husband Bill Fister, Debra and husband Michael Peters all of Slatington; son: Donald "Bup" Wassum and wife Tami of Allentown; Step children: Pamela, Bonita, Theresa, Rochelle, & Mark; Numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a brother Earl Wassum.

A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11 A.M. Interment with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John's UCC General Fund, 15 S. Second St, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now