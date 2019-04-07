Home

Donald Cook
Donald Cook, 71, of Kempton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Donald and his wife, Linda (Crawford), would have celebrated 26 years of marriage on May 22nd. Born September 22, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Berenice (Hanse) Cook. Donald worked at SKF USA in sales for 20+ years. He enjoyed biking, skiing, photography and bird watching. Donald loved to travel. Some of his favorite trips include, Chamonix, Alaska and Tuscany. Donald was a member of Kempton Fire Co., Knights of Columbus, Allentown and Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club. Survivors: wife, Linda; son, Damian and wife Laila; fur babies, Jimmy and Joey. Services: A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Thyme 2 Dine, LLC at The Knights, 1519 W. Greenleaf St., Allentown, PA 18102. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Peaceable Kingdom, St. Luke's Hospice House or Melanoma Research Foundation in loving memory of Donald. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2019
