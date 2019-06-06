Donald D. Jacoby, 95, of South Whitehall Twp., died June 3, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Phyllis E. (Howell) Jacoby. Donald was an electrician for Orlando Diefenderfer Electrical Contractors from 1946 until retiring in 1988. He was a 62 year member of the IBEW. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Russell W. and Marion F. (Hunter) Jacoby. He was a 1941 graduate of Allentown High School. Donald was an Air Force Veteran of WWII. He was a member of the 80th Fighter Squadron, 8th Fighter Group. He was honorably discharged in 1948 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. He was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and Nativity Lutheran Church. He was a former Lion's Club member and president, a former owner of Parkway Manor Water Company, Phyl's Greenhouse and in addition to numerous homes, apartments, and condos. Survivors: Wife, Son: David D. Jacoby, husband of Patricia K. Jacoby, Step-Children: Donna Lee Stephens, Nelda Kay Oswald and Nelson Stephens, Grandchildren: Ariana, Christian and Ashlyn Jacoby, Edward Jacoby and Lauren Eisenman and numerous great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a Son: Daniel R. Jacoby, husband of Marjorie Miller Jacoby and Sisters: Irene Nester and Shirley Taylor and previous wife, Mae B. Jacoby.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2 P.M. in Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave. Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to: Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary