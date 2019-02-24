Donald Landis, 73, of Macungie, died on February 22, 2019, in the Emergency Department of Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, shortly after admission. He was the widower of Barbara Ann C. (Meitzler) Landis, who died August 2, 2013. Born in Macungie, he was a son of Lillian (Hoffman) Landis, of Macungie, and the late Donald D. Landis, Sr. Mr. Landis was employed as a Carpenter by Bally Block, Bally, over 40 years until his retirement in 2009. Donald enjoyed hunting, trapping, and the outdoors. He raised foxes and bobcats, enjoyed NASCAR, and picking morel mushrooms.In addition to his Mother, Lillian, Donald is survived by a daughter Lisa A. (Landis), wife of Gregory P. Koch, Fleetwood; Other survivors include brother Richard, husband of Marilyn (Conrad) Landis, Macungie; sister Linda (Landis) wife of Steven Moser, Macungie; a sister in law, Fern (O'Brien) Landis, widow of predeceased brother Tony Landis, Macungie; There is one Grandson, Michael L. Koch, companion of Tanya Hausman, New Tripoli.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Reverend Adam P. Roberts, officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to invite family and friends to join them for fellowship at Grace E. C. Church, 421 West Main Street, Kutztown, immediately following the service. Private Burial will be held in Huff's Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis, at the convenience of the family.The family requests that Memorial Contributions be made in Donald's name to the Wild Resource Conservation Program, Bureau of Forestry, 400 Market Street, 6th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552.Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary