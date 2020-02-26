|
|
Donald D. Stocker passed away on February 23 at the age of 78. He was the son of Albert W. and Thelma M. Stocker and had been married to his loving wife Jo-Ann for over 59 years at her passing in 2017. Donald retired from Penn Treaty and was an executive chef who spent nearly three decades in or around kitchens, including those at Bethlehem Steel, Saucon Valley Country Club and Trainer's. He was a dedicated and loving Husband and Father who had a passion for cooking and listening to a genre of music (which included German Polka Bands). He was predeceased by his Brother Albert Stocker. Survivors: Daughters; Marie Akridge and her husband James, Vicky Banach and her husband Edward, Stephanie Kita and her husband Tim, Linda Remmel, Deborah Knight and her husband Harold, Donna Sigley and her husband Kevin; grandchildren Jeff & Timothy Balonis, Douglas Smith, Brett & Andrew Sigley, Natalie Kita, Nicole Gill, Jack Remmel, Dana Knight, Kerry Knight. 5 Great-grandchildren. Sisters: Jeanette Long and Louise Kelleher.
Services: A viewing will be held on February 29th starting at 10:00AM to be followed by a service at 11:00AM both will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to ().
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020