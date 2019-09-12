Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Welsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Welsh Obituary
Donald D. Welsh, 87, of Allentown, passed away Monday September 9, 2019 in the Phoebe Home. He was the husband of the late Geraldine M. (Reichard) Welsh who passed away December 14, 2018. Born in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Floyd and Violet (Dunsavich) Welsh. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 16 in Slatington throughout his life. Donald owned and operated the Welsh's Inn in Slatington. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by daughters, Nancy wife of Joseph Stayer, Debra Ruggiero and fiancé Joseph Conti and Brenda Welsh and wife Tracy Denton; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Services will be held 10:00 am Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 9:00 am Saturday. trexlerfuneralhome.com.

Contributions: Veteran Group of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now