Donald D. Welsh, 87, of Allentown, passed away Monday September 9, 2019 in the Phoebe Home. He was the husband of the late Geraldine M. (Reichard) Welsh who passed away December 14, 2018. Born in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Floyd and Violet (Dunsavich) Welsh. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 16 in Slatington throughout his life. Donald owned and operated the Welsh's Inn in Slatington. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.
He is survived by daughters, Nancy wife of Joseph Stayer, Debra Ruggiero and fiancé Joseph Conti and Brenda Welsh and wife Tracy Denton; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be held 10:00 am Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 9:00 am Saturday. trexlerfuneralhome.com.
Contributions: Veteran Group of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019