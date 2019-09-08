Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery Chapel
Brentwood, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery Chapel
Brentwood, MD
View Map
1931 - 2019
Donald D. Wilmot Obituary
Donald "Jeff" Douglas Wilmot of Silver Spring, Maryland (formerly of Adelphi, and Mount Rainier, Maryland) was born on July 1, 1931 in the Jamaican parish of Saint Ann. He passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Gloria Wilmot. He was also preceded by his mother Violet Patterson, step father Jasper Patterson, and siblings Arthur, Percy, and Mary. He is survived by siblings – Wilfred, Dudley, and Doris; children – Dudley (wife Andrea), Marcia "Joy", and Robert "Robb" (wife Nancy); step sons – Keith and Leroy (wife Diana); eight grandchildren, ten step grandchildren, and a generation of great grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:30 AM followed by the Funeral service in the Chapel (not the Church) at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland (everyone is encouraged to wear something blue that day). Flowers and other deliveries can be sent to the Donaldson Funeral Home located at 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, Maryland 20707 (301-725-1690). For further information contact [email protected]
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
