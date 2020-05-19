Donald Debellas, 68, of 1094 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, died Saturday morning at his residence following a 10 year battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Dominic and Mary (Gronski) Debellas. Donald owned and operated Lizard Creek Valley Antiques, New Ringgold. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Francis. Surviving is his wife of 40 years, the former Ingrid Benjamin; a son, Dr. Joshua Debellas, DMD at home.



Private graveside services will be held in St. Kunegunda's Cemetery, McAdoo, at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations to Falling Water, 1491 Mill Run Road, Mill Run, PA 15464 or Maylath Hospice Care, PO Box 103, 750 State Route 93, Sybertsville, PA 18251 would be appreciated by the family.



The Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store